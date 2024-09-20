Left Menu

TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Granted Bail in Delhi Court for Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi grants bail to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with the West Bengal cattle smuggling scam. Mondal, accused of money laundering linked to India-Bangladesh cattle smuggling, had been in custody for nearly two years. Health issues cited in bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:47 IST
TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Granted Bail in Delhi Court for Money Laundering Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been granted regular bail by the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi in the money laundering case tied to the West Bengal cattle smuggling scandal. Mondal faced accusations of participating in illegal activities related to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

Advocates Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim represented Mondal. Recently, the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Mondal's bail plea. Mondal, who has faced prolonged detention since his arrest on November 17, 2022, was also granted bail by the Supreme Court in a CBI case.

Mondal's bail application highlighted his continuous incarceration, noting there were no imminent plans for a trial. The plea criticized the prosecuting agency for delaying the trial by failing to provide complete documents, complicating the defense's preparation. The trial, with 85 listed witnesses, was projected to be lengthy.

In addition to his legal battles, Mondal, aged 65, has raised health concerns including age-related ailments, radiculopathy, and claustrophobia, impacting his mobility and ability to undergo specific medical tests. His counsels emphasized the need for family support for medical procedures, referencing similar issues faced by his daughter, Sukanya Mondal, recently bailed by the Delhi High Court in a related ED case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024