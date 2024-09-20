TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Granted Bail in Delhi Court for Money Laundering Case

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been granted regular bail by the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi in the money laundering case tied to the West Bengal cattle smuggling scandal. Mondal faced accusations of participating in illegal activities related to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border.

Advocates Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim represented Mondal. Recently, the court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Mondal's bail plea. Mondal, who has faced prolonged detention since his arrest on November 17, 2022, was also granted bail by the Supreme Court in a CBI case.

Mondal's bail application highlighted his continuous incarceration, noting there were no imminent plans for a trial. The plea criticized the prosecuting agency for delaying the trial by failing to provide complete documents, complicating the defense's preparation. The trial, with 85 listed witnesses, was projected to be lengthy.

In addition to his legal battles, Mondal, aged 65, has raised health concerns including age-related ailments, radiculopathy, and claustrophobia, impacting his mobility and ability to undergo specific medical tests. His counsels emphasized the need for family support for medical procedures, referencing similar issues faced by his daughter, Sukanya Mondal, recently bailed by the Delhi High Court in a related ED case.

(With inputs from agencies.)