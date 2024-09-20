Left Menu

Massive Data Leak Hits Star Health Insurance: Sensitive Customer Data Exposed

A UK-based cybersecurity researcher has alleged that a senior official at Star Health and Allied Insurance sold sensitive personal data of over 3.1 crore customers. The hacker, xenZen, posted the data online, claiming it was sold directly by the company. Star Health is investigating and has alerted customers about potential fraudulent activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:09 IST
In a significant breach, a UK-based cybersecurity researcher has alleged that the personal data of more than 3.1 crore customers of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has been sold by a senior company official. The hacker, identified as xenZen, has published a website displaying sample data and a detailed email conversation with the official.

Star Health responded to these claims by alerting customers about potential fraudulent activities but did not provide immediate comments when queried. The company has acknowledged receipt of emails from the hacker and confirmed a police complaint has been filed along with an ongoing investigation.

This incident adds to Star Health's series of cybersecurity challenges, with another data breach reported in December 2022. A writ petition filed by cybersecurity expert Himanshu Pathak against Star Health remains sub-judice, highlighting the company's persistent vulnerability to data leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

