U.S. State Department Approves $114 Million Javelin Missile Sale to Bulgaria

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential military sale to Bulgaria worth $114 million. The deal includes Javelin FGM-148F missiles and associated equipment, according to information released by the Pentagon.

This prospective sale is part of an effort to enhance Bulgaria's defense infrastructure and operational capabilities. Such transactions are usually subjected to comprehensive assessments to ensure they align with U.S. foreign policy and national security goals.

The official statement highlights that this move is aimed at strengthening the defense capacity of a key Eastern European ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)