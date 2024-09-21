Left Menu

Assam Police Seize Over Rs 15.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics, Arrest Two

Assam police arrested two individuals after seizing 18,000 YABA tablets and 2 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 15.5 crore in Cachar district. This followed a similar operation on September 16 in Karimganj district, where police recovered 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin worth Rs 42 crores.

21-09-2024
Assam police (Photo/ X @himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police have apprehended two individuals following the seizure of 18,000 YABA tablets and 2 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, valued at Rs 15.5 crore, in Cachar district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on social media platform X, where he posted a picture of the police with the recovered drugs.

According to Sarma, Cachar Police intercepted a truck at Banskandi after receiving reliable inputs. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the narcotics, resulting in the arrests. Sarma commended the police for the successful anti-narcotic operation.

This comes after another major drug bust on September 16 in Karimganj district, where Assam Police confiscated 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin, valued at Rs 42 crores. The accused had reportedly planned to transport the narcotics through Guwahati. Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das confirmed the arrests and seizure after intercepting a vehicle based on intelligence received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

