Tripura to Establish Second Rubber Park as CM Saha Highlights Industrial Growth

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the establishment of a new rubber park in Santirbazar. Addressing the Tripura Rubber Conclave-2024, he emphasized the state's industrial-friendly environment and its significant contribution to the rubber sector, ranking second in India for rubber production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:46 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Rubber Conclave (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha declared that the state government would create a second rubber park in Santirbazar, located in the South Tripura District. Saha emphasized the state's burgeoning industrial climate, positioning Tripura as an attractive destination for investors.

The announcement came during Saha's speech at the two-day Tripura Rubber Conclave-2024, held at a private hotel in Agartala. During the event, successful industrialists shared their experiences within the rubber industry.

At the conclave, CM Saha unveiled a booklet titled 'Transforming Tripura: The Land of Opportunities' and presented a documentary showcasing Tripura's progress in the rubber sector. He highlighted that Tripura ranks second nationally in rubber production, contributing nine percent to India's rubber output.

'Nine percent of India's rubber comes from Tripura, renowned globally for its quality,' said Saha. 'The new rubber park will be established in Shantirbazar, following the model of Bodhjungnagar.' He also noted the production of high-quality rubber wood furniture, some of which is exported internationally.

CM Saha reiterated that the state government is committed to fostering an industrial-friendly environment, with initiatives to attract investment in rubber, bamboo, and food processing sectors. The event was attended by key figures, including Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

