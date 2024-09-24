Bihar Bridge Collapse Sparks Political Controversy Amid Allegations of Corruption

The collapse of an under-construction bridge in Samastipur, Bihar, has ignited a fierce political debate. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dismissed opposition allegations of widespread corruption and defended the government's ongoing infrastructure projects under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A section of the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Bridge collapsed near Nandani Lagunia Railway Station, which authorities later claimed was part of a planned dismantling process, not a collapse. Manager Mohan Singh clarified that a girder was being replaced, not an entire span collapsing.

Opposition RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari took a strong stance, criticizing the administration's handling of the incident and accusing the government of rampant corruption and declining infrastructure safety. Meanwhile, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar countered, saying extensive construction efforts are ongoing, including frequent bridge building on the Ganga River.

In response to recent bridge collapses, the Supreme Court has stepped in, issuing a notice to the Bihar government to conduct a comprehensive structural audit and take corrective measures on all bridges in the state. This petition, led by advocate Brajesh Singh, aims to ensure the safety and integrity of Bihar's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)