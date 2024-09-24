Left Menu

Bihar Bridge Collapse Sparks Political Controversy Amid Allegations of Corruption

The collapse of an under-construction bridge in Samastipur, Bihar, has led to political uproar and allegations of widespread corruption. Despite opposition claims, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary defended the administration's efforts, asserting that infrastructure development is ongoing under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:50 IST
Bihar Bridge Collapse Sparks Political Controversy Amid Allegations of Corruption
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The collapse of an under-construction bridge in Samastipur, Bihar, has ignited a fierce political debate. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary dismissed opposition allegations of widespread corruption and defended the government's ongoing infrastructure projects under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A section of the Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Bridge collapsed near Nandani Lagunia Railway Station, which authorities later claimed was part of a planned dismantling process, not a collapse. Manager Mohan Singh clarified that a girder was being replaced, not an entire span collapsing.

Opposition RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari took a strong stance, criticizing the administration's handling of the incident and accusing the government of rampant corruption and declining infrastructure safety. Meanwhile, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar countered, saying extensive construction efforts are ongoing, including frequent bridge building on the Ganga River.

In response to recent bridge collapses, the Supreme Court has stepped in, issuing a notice to the Bihar government to conduct a comprehensive structural audit and take corrective measures on all bridges in the state. This petition, led by advocate Brajesh Singh, aims to ensure the safety and integrity of Bihar's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024