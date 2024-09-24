Left Menu

BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over Alleged MUDA Land Scam

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar has called for an impartial investigation into Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in MUDA land allotment. The Karnataka High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition against the Governor's sanction for investigation. The BJP also accused the Congress of corruption, while Congress alleges a political conspiracy.

Updated: 24-09-2024 15:20 IST
BJP Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over Alleged MUDA Land Scam
BJP MP Jagadish Shettar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar has called for an impartial investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scandal. His demand follows the Karnataka High Court's decision on Tuesday to dismiss Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's approval for the probe.

"Now an impartial investigation has to be started after filing the FIR against the Chief Minister. When his name is involved, his wife's name is there, I insist the CM resign immediately on moral grounds. He has to allow an impartial investigation of the MUDA scam," Shettar told ANI. Justice Nagaprasanna of the High Court ruled that the Governor's sanction does not suffer from non-application of mind.

It is alleged that MUDA illegally allocated 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a prime Mysuru location. The High Court had temporarily stayed further proceedings in an August 19 order. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra also demanded the CM's resignation, citing corruption. In contrast, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the resignation call, terming it a "political conspiracy" by the BJP.

DK Shivakumar emphasized the CM's integrity, declaring that the Congress party stands by him. He added, "He has not done anything wrong and is not involved with any scam." The Karnataka Congress unit accused the Governor of conspiring with the BJP to destabilize their government.

The Congress also alleged a cover-up of complaints against BJP leaders by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. The party affirmed its commitment to fighting perceived injustices and criticized the Governor's actions, which they claim show political bias.

(With inputs from agencies.)

