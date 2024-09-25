Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Second Phase of Polling on September 25

Preparations for the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir are in full swing, with enhanced security and logistical arrangements. Prominent candidates include Omar Abdullah and BJP chief Ravinder Raina. The second phase will impact 26 Assembly seats across six districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:56 IST
Pink polling booth in Kalakote-Sundarbani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for September 25, on 26 Assembly seats. Security has been significantly bolstered with CCTV surveillance to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

In the Kalakote-Sundarbani assembly constituency, booth level officer Gurubachan Singh confirmed the installation of cameras and special provisions for differently-abled voters, including wheelchairs. A selfie point has also been set up to encourage voter participation. Meanwhile, polling parties in J-K's Poonch district have departed for their assigned booths with electronic voting machines (EVMs) in tow.

Similarly, in Srinagar, polling parties have collected their EVMs and are en route to polling stations. Khalid Hussain Malik, returning officer of the Zadibal Constituency, highlighted the considerable support provided to polling parties this election, including food and lodging. Zadibal, featuring 143 polling stations, is the largest assembly constituency in Srinagar.

Voting will cover assembly seats in Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, and several other constituencies within six districts. This phase includes key candidates such as former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and BJP state chief Ravinder Raina. Phase two follows the first phase, held on September 18, which saw a 61.13 percent voter turnout. The third phase is set for October 1, with final vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

