Election Commission Introduces Home Voting for Elderly and Disabled in Udhampur

The Election Commission of India has launched a home voting process in Udhampur district, aimed at accommodating elderly and disabled voters ahead of the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, scheduled for October 1. This initiative commenced on Monday and will conclude tomorrow, enabling approximately 115 senior citizens and persons with disabilities to cast their votes from home.

One of the first to benefit from this initiative was 92-year-old Bishan Das Gupta, a resident of Sallain Talab ward number 14. Gupta expressed his joy at being able to vote from home and urged others to participate in the democratic process. District Election Officer Saloni Rai confirmed that the home voting had begun across all four constituencies of Udhampur, emphasizing the adherence to Election Commission guidelines to ensure secrecy, transparency, and fairness.

Around 40 polling teams, accompanied by security forces, have been deployed to facilitate the door-to-door voting process, allowing eligible voters to exercise their franchise comfortably. Concurrently, ahead of the second phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25, polling parties in Srinagar collected their electronic voting machines (EVMs) and were dispatched to their respective polling stations on Tuesday.

Khalid Hussain Malik, the Returning Officer of Zadibal Constituency, highlighted the Election Commission's focus on the welfare of polling parties, providing various facilities to them. He noted that the 143 polling stations in Zadibal make it the largest assembly constituency in Srinagar district. Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "EVMs and materials are being distributed, and all poll parties have reached here. I believe all poll parties will depart within the next two hours. With 143 polling stations, Zadibal is the largest constituency in Srinagar district. Our formation will be sector-wise, consisting of sector magistrates, sector police officials, zonal magistrates, and zonal officers." He further added, "The ECI has stressed the welfare of polling parties, with provisions for bedding, lunch, dinner, and additional refreshments."

