BP's Commitment to India: Board Meeting Highlights Strategic Collaboration

BP plc's board is holding its meeting in India, underscoring the global energy giant's commitment to and confidence in the country's opportunities, the firm announced on Wednesday.

The 5-day visit reflects BP's significant and expanding presence in India, signaling its dedication to furthering business operations and collaborations within the country.

Recognizing India's pivotal role in global energy demand, the BP board will engage with Indian government officials, business partners, and visit strategic BP India locations during their stay.

While specific details of the meetings and venue remain undisclosed, BP Chair Helge Lund expressed the firm's intent to work closely with the Indian government to support the nation's evolving energy needs.

Chief Executive Murray Auchincloss highlighted the immense potential for BP to enhance its collaborations in India, especially through its partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd., which includes major gas production and a sprawling retail network.

Kartikeya Dube, BP's Head of Country, emphasized that India is central to BP's strategy as it transitions into an integrated energy company, aiming to contribute to India's energy independence by 2047.

BP, with a century-long history in India, has invested over USD 12 billion across the energy sector and, in collaboration with Reliance, has launched significant deepwater natural gas projects and a major retail and mobility alliance, Jio-bp.

Besides, BP's activities in India encompass Castrol lubricants, oil and gas trading, and clean energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)