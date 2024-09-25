Fatal Collision Near Himatnagar Claims Seven Lives

A devastating accident on Wednesday morning near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district has resulted in seven fatalities.

According to police reports, a car on its way from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad collided with a trailer truck. Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel confirmed that there were eight occupants in the car.

Patel stated, 'Today morning, a car collided with a heavy vehicle on Himmatnagar highway. Seven people travelling in the car are dead, and one person is injured. All of them were residents of Ahmedabad.' The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Preliminary investigations point to driver negligence as the cause. The police are currently conducting further investigations.

