PM Modi, Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on His 107th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Modi and other key leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 107th birth anniversary. Highlighting his concept of 'Antyodaya,' Modi and other ministers commemorate his dedication to the country and contributions to social harmony and self-reliance.

Updated: 25-09-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:56 IST
PM Modi, Leaders Pay Tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on His 107th Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a leader of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, on his 107th birth anniversary. Modi emphasized Upadhyaya's concept of 'Antyodaya,' which aims to uplift the most marginalized in society. 'Tributes to the great nationalist thinker Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary. His concept of Antyodaya will play an invaluable role in achieving the resolution of a developed India,' Modi wrote on X.

Several leaders, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also paid their respects. Rijiju participated in a 'Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2024' and wrote, 'Paying heartfelt tributes to Pandit #DeendayalUpadhyaya on his birth anniversary. His vision of 'Ekatma Manavvaad' & 'Antyodaya' continues to guide us towards a society where every individual is empowered.'

BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments. Shah described Upadhyaya as a proponent of 'integral humanism' and praised his lifelong commitment to purity and transparency in politics. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of Upadhyaya and highlighted his vision and hard work in building the nation. 'His principles are still evident in the progress we see today,' Adityanath said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

