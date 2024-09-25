Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid Waning Stimulus Rally and Tech Stock Declines

European shares opened lower on Wednesday due to a fading rally sparked by China's stimulus package and declines in technology and oil stocks. SAP dropped 3.5% following US investigation reports, further weighing on the technology sector. Valmet Oyj rose 9.2% after securing a significant order in Brazil.

Updated: 25-09-2024 12:55 IST
European shares opened lower on Wednesday after enthusiasm from China's stimulus package began to wane, and technology and oil stocks added to overall market losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3% to 518.06 at 0712 GMT, following a near 1% gain in the previous session. Chinese stocks continued their upward move for a second day on stimulus hopes, while other Asian markets lacked clear direction.

SAP shares fell 3.5% after reports emerged of a US investigation into alleged price-fixing, significantly impacting the technology sub-index, which declined by 0.8%. The oil and gas sector also fell by 0.9% due to concerns that China's stimulus would not sufficiently boost demand.

France's CAC 40 index decreased by 0.7% after a previous 1% gain, despite stronger consumer confidence data in September. Sweden's producer price index climbed 0.6% in August compared to July, while its OMXS 30 index remained flat.

Valmet Oyj shares surged 9.2% following news of a substantial order exceeding 1 billion euros from Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

