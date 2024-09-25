Left Menu

Finance Ministry Warns Against Aggressive Takeovers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German finance ministry's state secretary, Florian Toncar, issued a cautionary statement on Wednesday regarding UniCredit's stake-building in Commerzbank, highlighting the significant risks tied to hostile takeovers.

Toncar stressed the importance of a thoughtful approach, urging against aggressive measures towards a large, highly regulated, and complex financial institution.

'It is not wise to proceed too aggressively with a large, highly regulated, complex bank,' Toncar noted, adding that stakeholder engagement is vital for successful transactions.

