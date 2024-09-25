Left Menu

Glottis Logistics Files for IPO to Raise Rs 500 Crore

Glottis, a Chennai-based logistics service provider, plans to raise Rs 450-500 crore through an IPO. The offering includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale by promoters. Proceeds will be used for vehicle purchases, debt repayment, and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:01 IST
Glottis Logistics Files for IPO to Raise Rs 500 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based logistics service provider Glottis has submitted preliminary papers to the capital markets regulator Sebi, aiming to raise Rs 450-500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.45 crore equity shares by the company's promoters, as detailed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Promoters Ramkumar Senthilvel and Kuttappan Manikandan will each offload 72.85 lakh equity shares under the OFS, reducing their current 49.49% stakes. Market sources peg the IPO size at Rs 450-500 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue include Rs 53 crore for purchasing commercial vehicles, Rs 38 crore for debt repayment, and remaining funds for general corporate purposes. The company had a total borrowing of Rs 9.3 crore as of March 2024.

For the fiscal year 2024, Glottis recorded a revenue of Rs 497.4 crore and a net profit of Rs 31.5 crore. As a leading multi-modal, integrated logistics service provider, Glottis specializes in energy supply chain solutions.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd will act as the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024