SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake in KPR Mill and SpiceJet Sees Major Share Transactions

SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday increased its stake in KPR Mill to 7.74% by acquiring an additional 2.85% shares worth over Rs 900 crore via an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund bought 97.35 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 925 each. This acquisition boosts its holding in the apparel manufacturing company from 4.89% to 7.74%.

In other market activity, Societe Generale and Vikasa Capital pared a combined 1.43% stake in SpiceJet for Rs 116 crore through open market transactions. Shares of SpiceJet fell 5.54% to Rs 62.38 on the BSE, while the airline also settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation and raised Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP.

