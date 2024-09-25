Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake in KPR Mill and SpiceJet Sees Major Share Transactions

SBI Mutual Fund raised its stake in KPR Mill to 7.74% by purchasing an additional 2.85% stake worth over Rs 900 crore. Concurrently, Societe Generale and Vikasa Capital reduced their combined 1.43% stake in SpiceJet for Rs 116 crore. SpiceJet also resolved a dispute with ELFC and raised Rs 3,000 crore through QIP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:28 IST
SBI Mutual Fund Increases Stake in KPR Mill and SpiceJet Sees Major Share Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday increased its stake in KPR Mill to 7.74% by acquiring an additional 2.85% shares worth over Rs 900 crore via an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, SBI Mutual Fund bought 97.35 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 925 each. This acquisition boosts its holding in the apparel manufacturing company from 4.89% to 7.74%.

In other market activity, Societe Generale and Vikasa Capital pared a combined 1.43% stake in SpiceJet for Rs 116 crore through open market transactions. Shares of SpiceJet fell 5.54% to Rs 62.38 on the BSE, while the airline also settled a dispute with Engine Lease Finance Corporation and raised Rs 3,000 crore through a QIP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024