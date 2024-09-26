Left Menu

ED Files Reply to Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply to former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea. The court has listed the matter for hearing on October 5. Jain, arrested in May 2022, is accused in a money laundering case and has pending bail pleas in higher courts.

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply on Wednesday to the bail plea of former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Special CBI Judge Rakesh Syal granted time to Jain's counsel for arguments and scheduled the hearing for October 5 alongside the main case.

Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Satyendar Jain, informed the court that the reply from the ED had been received just an hour earlier. Jain was arrested in May 2022 by the ED for alleged involvement in money laundering.

It was noted that the Supreme Court has stated that an accused cannot be incarcerated indefinitely during the trial's pendency. Jain's default bail plea is currently pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail applications and interim bail requests were dismissed by the trial court. However, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on health grounds.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, following interrogation. He was subsequently sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

