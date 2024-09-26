Indian Army's Tree Plantation Drive Marks World Environment Health Day

In a display of commitment to environmental conservation, the Indian Army, alongside NGO Parivesh Sangrakshan Samiti, hosted a tree plantation drive at Hassak LP School in Tinsukia district on World Environment Health Day. The initiative aimed to raise awareness and spur local community action on environmental issues.

With the participation of more than 150 individuals, including 70 students, a variety of native tree saplings were planted in and around the school premises. The drive sought to foster a greener and more sustainable future for upcoming generations.

The event underscored the significance of tree planting as a crucial step towards combating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining regional ecological balance. The active involvement of the community, supported by the Indian Army, highlighted a unified commitment to environmental preservation.

Participants concluded the event by pledging to nurture the newly planted saplings and continue supporting ecological initiatives. Additionally, the 134 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Ecological, part of the 134 Ecological Task Force, had recently conducted a similar drive in the Sonitpur district as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The Territorial Army (TA), celebrating its Platinum Jubilee from 1949 to 2024, contributes critically to both military operations and civilian aid during emergencies. The 134 ETF, established in 2007 to counter deforestation in the Sonitpur and Biswanath districts, has been pivotal in regional environmental preservation.

