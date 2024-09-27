Himachal Pradesh Clarifies Stance on Street Vendors' ID Card Mandate

The Himachal Pradesh government clarified on Friday that no decision has been made so far to require street vendors to display identity cards. This statement follows an announcement by state's Urban Development Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, emphasizing that the committee tasked with drafting the policy has not yet convened.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, confirmed to ANI, 'The Speaker has constituted a committee including ministers from both Congress and BJP, alongside other MLAs. Only after considering the committee's report will the cabinet make a final decision. As of now, the government has not mandated that vendors need to display their identity or photos.' He also pointed out that comparisons with other states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, were not relevant.

'There is no necessity for a UP-style model in Himachal Pradesh,' Chauhan stated. He reiterated the government's independent approach in shaping its policies, 'We will decide based on our discussions, the committee's report, and feedback from the public.' Urban Development Minister Singh elaborated that the committee includes key members, such as the Health Minister, who will deliberate on the matter before the cabinet decides.

Chauhan clarified, 'The vendors here have licenses. No decision has been taken to mandate displaying their name, photo identity, or registration number outside their shops.' He stressed the inclusive policy towards workers from other states, 'Anyone from any part of the country is welcome to work in Himachal Pradesh. We will keep proper records, but there is no need to copy policies from other states. Constitutional rights ensure people are free to work in any state,' he added. (ANI)

