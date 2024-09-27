Finland and Estonia Bolster Baltic Sea Subsea Infrastructure Security
Finland's Environment and Climate Minister, Kai Mykkanen, announced increased threats to subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Finland and Estonia have signed an agreement to enhance the security of power and telecommunications cables, as well as the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Investigations into previous damages continue.
Finland's Environment and Climate Minister, Kai Mykkanen, revealed on Friday that threats to subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region have intensified in recent years.
In response, Finland and Estonia have signed an agreement to enhance the security of their joint subsea assets, including power and telecommunications cables and the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which suffered damage a year ago.
Both Finnish and Estonian police are pursuing separate investigations into the incidents, but have not yet released their findings. Mykkanen emphasized that the strengthened cooperation will improve technical surveillance, patrolling, and repair capacities in the region.
