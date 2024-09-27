Cycle rally and peace walk flagged off by Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu

Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu officially flagged off a cycle rally and peace walk here on Friday promoting fitness and communal harmony. The event witnessed the participation of various local community members and leaders, emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle and peaceful coexistence.

Encouraging more domestic and international tourists to visit Tripura, Governor Nallu said "I would encourage all tourists, both domestic and international, to visit Tripura. This state offers beautiful sights for tourism, with stunning locations suitable for film shoots, access to rivers, and scenic hills. There are various commercial facilities and accommodations available. For these reasons, Tripura stands out as one of the most attractive and effective destinations in the Northeast. I invite everyone to come and enjoy the beauty and facilities that Tripura has to offer." The rally and walk aimed to inspire citizens to adopt cycling as a means of transport while fostering a spirit of unity and peace.

Participants were seen cycling through scenic routes, with banners promoting peace and environmental awareness. Sushanta Choudhary, Minister of the Transport Department present at the event, expressed support for initiatives that encouraged sustainable transportation and community engagement.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "Today is World Tourism Day, celebrated across the globe with great enthusiasm. The Department of Tripura has organised various programs for many years, and today is no exception. This morning, the governor graced the program, and this evening, we have additional events to honour the unsung heroes of the floods. Our brand ambassador for tourism, Sourav Ganguly, has contributed relief for those affected by the floods." Choudhary further added that several other dignitaries including singer Sukanta Chatterjee along with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries would be present at the event.

"In Tripura, we have seen a decrease in foreign visitors, particularly due to the unrest in our neighbouring country, Bangladesh. However, we believe that these challenges will be overcome, and everything will be okay. I appeal to both domestic and international tourists to explore Tripura. We have historical sites, beautiful forests, rivers, rich culture, and traditions that deserve to be discovered by people from all corners of the world," he said. The event concluded with a gathering at the palace, where speeches highlighted the need for collective efforts to promote health and harmony in society.

The initiative is expected to pave the way for more community-driven events in the future, encouraging residents to come together for a common cause. (ANI)

