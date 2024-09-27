Left Menu

Roshni Nadar Meets Telangana CM, Announces 5,000 New Jobs with HCL's Opening in Hyderabad

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to HCL's new office opening in Hyderabad. The new facility promises 5,000 engineering jobs, fostering local economic growth. They discussed partnerships to enhance educational and skill development opportunities in Telangana, focusing on empowering youth and expanding resources.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, visited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to personally invite him to the opening of HCL's new office in HITEC City, Hyderabad, according to an official statement released on Friday. The facility is expected to generate an additional 5,000 engineering jobs, boosting the local economy and providing new employment opportunities in the state.

During their meeting, both leaders highlighted their common goal to advance educational and skill development opportunities in Telangana. They discussed potential collaborative initiatives aimed at empowering the youth. Key topics included partnerships between HCL GUVI and Telangana's Skill University to strengthen training programs and expand educational resources.

Chief Minister Reddy expressed his gratitude to Roshni Nadar for HCL's ongoing support in Telangana. He acknowledged the company's substantial contributions to job creation in the region. Roshni Nadar emphasized that the strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and the Telangana government is a major step towards enhancing employment and technological capabilities in the state, positioning it for long-term growth and innovation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

