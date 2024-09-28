School Bus Accident in Tamil Nadu Injures 17

Seventeen people, including 15 students and two teachers, sustained injuries after their school bus met with an accident near the Andipatti region of Theni district in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The incident occurred while the bus was on a tour from Kanyakumari to Theni, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad.

The injured students and teachers were promptly taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. According to police officials, none of the injuries are considered critical, and a case has been registered regarding the incident.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)