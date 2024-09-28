Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu Division

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Thursday in the village of Kog (Mandli) in Kathua district, Jammu division, according to officials. Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by security forces in the area, stated the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu.

"Contact has been established, and few rounds have been fired from both sides," the statement added, noting that the area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.

In another incident, three army personnel and one police officer were injured in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported on Saturday. However, the condition of the injured personnel is currently stable. According to police reports, the security forces acted on information received late Friday night about the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. Upon arrival, the forces encountered fire from the terrorists, initiating a gunfight.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi elaborated on the Kulgam incident, stating, "The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When they reached the location, an exchange of fire ensued, leading to an encounter. Three security personnel and one police officer sustained minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is ongoing and further details will be provided once it concludes." The encounter began in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam and continued into Saturday morning. Acting on specific intelligence, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the area.

This escalation occurs amidst the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, being held in three phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)