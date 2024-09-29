IPO Frenzy: Major Companies Set to Launch Initial Public Offerings

The primary market is set to see high activity in the coming months, with over half a dozen companies like Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, and NTPC Green Energy scheduled to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) to collectively raise around Rs 60,000 crore, according to merchant bankers.

In addition to these firms, Afcons Infrastructure, Waaree Energies, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, One Mobikwik Systems, and Garuda Construction are among the companies planning to roll out IPOs in October and November. Together, these companies aim to mobilize Rs 60,000 crore.

The robust momentum in the IPO market is supported by several macroeconomic factors and willingness of funds to explore new ideas, partially fueled by strong inflows into domestic mutual funds and solid capital formation across corporate India. Companies are utilizing the primary market to fund expansion, retire debt, support working capital, and provide exit routes for existing shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)