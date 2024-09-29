Left Menu

IPO Frenzy: Major Companies Set to Launch Initial Public Offerings

Over half a dozen companies, including Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy, plan to launch IPOs in the next two months, aiming to raise around Rs 60,000 crore. The momentum in the IPO market is driven by macroeconomic factors, strong inflows into mutual funds, and robust capital formation across corporate India. Additionally, numerous other firms have also filed to go public soon.

Updated: 29-09-2024 10:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The primary market is set to see high activity in the coming months, with over half a dozen companies like Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy, and NTPC Green Energy scheduled to launch initial public offerings (IPOs) to collectively raise around Rs 60,000 crore, according to merchant bankers.

In addition to these firms, Afcons Infrastructure, Waaree Energies, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, One Mobikwik Systems, and Garuda Construction are among the companies planning to roll out IPOs in October and November. Together, these companies aim to mobilize Rs 60,000 crore.

The robust momentum in the IPO market is supported by several macroeconomic factors and willingness of funds to explore new ideas, partially fueled by strong inflows into domestic mutual funds and solid capital formation across corporate India. Companies are utilizing the primary market to fund expansion, retire debt, support working capital, and provide exit routes for existing shareholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

