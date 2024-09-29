Left Menu

BP Eyes Expansion in India: Seeking New Energy Opportunities

BP, a global energy giant, is focusing on expanding its business in India, identifying new opportunities in the country's fast-growing energy market. After hosting its board in India, the company aims to enhance its investments, leveraging its partnership with Reliance Industries. BP has already invested over $12 billion in India.

Updated: 29-09-2024 11:08 IST
BP, one of the world's leading energy companies, is keen on expanding its presence in India. The company's board, after a five-day visit starting September 23, held key meetings and explored various opportunities in the world’s fastest-growing energy market.

Sashi Mukundan, the outgoing head of BP's India operations, emphasized the importance of the visit, stating, 'The success we’ve had in India brings them here, recognizing the potential to create much more.' BP has a storied history in India, with a century-long presence and investments exceeding $12 billion across oil, gas, and renewable sectors.

The visit included meetings with local government and business leaders, showcasing India’s energy potential. CEO Murray Auchincloss highlighted the growing business opportunities, especially through BP’s partnership with Reliance Industries. The collaborative efforts have notably advanced India's natural gas production and retail energy services.

