BP Eyes Expansion in India: Seeking New Energy Opportunities

BP, one of the world's leading energy companies, is keen on expanding its presence in India. The company's board, after a five-day visit starting September 23, held key meetings and explored various opportunities in the world’s fastest-growing energy market.

Sashi Mukundan, the outgoing head of BP's India operations, emphasized the importance of the visit, stating, 'The success we’ve had in India brings them here, recognizing the potential to create much more.' BP has a storied history in India, with a century-long presence and investments exceeding $12 billion across oil, gas, and renewable sectors.

The visit included meetings with local government and business leaders, showcasing India’s energy potential. CEO Murray Auchincloss highlighted the growing business opportunities, especially through BP’s partnership with Reliance Industries. The collaborative efforts have notably advanced India's natural gas production and retail energy services.

(With inputs from agencies.)