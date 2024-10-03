China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict

China is urging the United Nations Security Council to swiftly intervene in the Middle East as tensions have escalated following Israel's recent air strikes in Lebanon.

China's UN representative, Fu Cong, emphasized the council's responsibility for maintaining peace, urging all parties to seek political solutions instead of military responses. The conflict saw Israel retaliating to missiles fired by Iran, with heavy fighting reported in Lebanon involving Hezbollah.

Iran claimed the missile offensive was halted, while both Israel and the U.S. threatened strong responses. Beijing voiced concerns about the humanitarian crisis and urged countries, particularly Israel, to exercise restraint and respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)