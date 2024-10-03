China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict
China has called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent action to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Lebanon, following Israel's recent air strikes. Beijing emphasizes the importance of political solutions and criticizes military actions, warning of a growing humanitarian crisis.
China is urging the United Nations Security Council to swiftly intervene in the Middle East as tensions have escalated following Israel's recent air strikes in Lebanon.
China's UN representative, Fu Cong, emphasized the council's responsibility for maintaining peace, urging all parties to seek political solutions instead of military responses. The conflict saw Israel retaliating to missiles fired by Iran, with heavy fighting reported in Lebanon involving Hezbollah.
Iran claimed the missile offensive was halted, while both Israel and the U.S. threatened strong responses. Beijing voiced concerns about the humanitarian crisis and urged countries, particularly Israel, to exercise restraint and respect Lebanon's sovereignty.
