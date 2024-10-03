Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Honors 1822 Revolution Martyrs at 200th Balidan Diwas

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister commemorates 152 martyrs of the 1822-24 Kunja Bahadurpur revolution, aiming to gain national recognition for the site. The event highlighted efforts to include these sacrifices in educational curriculums and praised the ongoing patriotic work of local initiatives like the Shaheed Raja Vijay Singh Memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Honors 1822 Revolution Martyrs at 200th Balidan Diwas
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the 200th Balidan Diwas by paying tribute to Raja Vijay Singh, Senapati Kalyan Singh, and the 152 martyrs of the 1822-24 revolution in Kunja Bahadurpur, Roorkee. During the commemoration, CM Dhami emphasized the inspiration drawn from such sacrifices made before independence, urging younger generations to remember the struggles endured for the nation's freedom.

Dhami announced efforts to recognize the Balidani Sthal as a national memorial and advocated for including the martyrs' sacrifices in education curriculums. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, which aims to honor unsung heroes and martyrs. He also lauded the work of the Shaheed Raja Vijay Singh Memorial and the Kanya Shiksha Prasar Samiti for highlighting the martyrs' legacies. A book on the 1822-24 martyrs was released at the event.

Earlier, Dhami honored Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary and Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th. He highlighted Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence, emphasizing their enduring influence. Dhami underscored national efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, aligning with Gandhi's vision for a clean, healthy, and prosperous India as inspired by PM Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024