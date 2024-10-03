Uttarakhand CM Honors 1822 Revolution Martyrs at 200th Balidan Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the 200th Balidan Diwas by paying tribute to Raja Vijay Singh, Senapati Kalyan Singh, and the 152 martyrs of the 1822-24 revolution in Kunja Bahadurpur, Roorkee. During the commemoration, CM Dhami emphasized the inspiration drawn from such sacrifices made before independence, urging younger generations to remember the struggles endured for the nation's freedom.

Dhami announced efforts to recognize the Balidani Sthal as a national memorial and advocated for including the martyrs' sacrifices in education curriculums. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, which aims to honor unsung heroes and martyrs. He also lauded the work of the Shaheed Raja Vijay Singh Memorial and the Kanya Shiksha Prasar Samiti for highlighting the martyrs' legacies. A book on the 1822-24 martyrs was released at the event.

Earlier, Dhami honored Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary and Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 120th. He highlighted Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence, emphasizing their enduring influence. Dhami underscored national efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, aligning with Gandhi's vision for a clean, healthy, and prosperous India as inspired by PM Modi.

