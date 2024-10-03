Rising Threats: Doctors' Safety Under Siege in Delhi
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association has raised serious concerns about the safety of medical practitioners in Delhi after a BUMS doctor was murdered at a hospital. The police's initial investigation suggests it was a targeted attack, stirring debates over escalating lawlessness in the capital.
The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) expressed alarm over the law and order situation in New Delhi after a BUMS practitioner was murdered at a hospital. They termed the incident a 'blatant disregard for law and order' and questioned why doctors are becoming easy targets at hospitals.
A doctor at NIMA Hospital in Delhi was shot dead at point-blank range. The Delhi Police suggested the murder appears to be a targeted and premeditated attack. Dr. Akhtar, the victim, was a BUMS practitioner. FORDA posted on X, questioning how such a crime could occur at a doctor's workplace in India's capital city.
The police reported that Dr. Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner, was killed by individuals who arrived at the hospital under the guise of seeking medical aid. After securing an appointment, they met Dr. Javed and shot him before escaping. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage as investigations continue.
Further police investigations revealed the suspects to be minors, and preliminary findings suggest a targeted killing. Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Minister and AAP leader, criticized the Central Government and Delhi LG VK Saxena for failing to curb rising crime, calling Delhi a 'crime capital.'
The incident occurs amid ongoing strikes by doctors demanding better safety measures following the recent rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Resident doctors in West Bengal have also resumed their strike, highlighting persistent safety concerns in state-run hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
