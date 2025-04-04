Left Menu

AIADMK Walkout Highlights Assembly Tension Over Law and Order Debate

AIADMK members exited the Assembly after being denied the opportunity to discuss a law and order issue. Opposition leader Palaniswami criticized a recent attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar, urging protection for journalists. The walkout emphasized the ongoing tension between AIADMK and the Assembly Speaker.

Updated: 04-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:42 IST
  • India

Tension simmered in the Assembly on Friday as AIADMK members staged a walkout when barred from raising a pressing law and order issue. Opposition leader and ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his discontent at being silenced.

During the post-Question Hour session, Palaniswami was denied the chance to bring up the subject, with Speaker M Appavu stating that Deputy Leader R B Udayakumar's notice was disapproved.

Outside the legislative chamber, Palaniswami condemned the attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar's residence, calling for stringent action against perpetrators and advocating for journalist protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

