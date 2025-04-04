AIADMK Walkout Highlights Assembly Tension Over Law and Order Debate
AIADMK members exited the Assembly after being denied the opportunity to discuss a law and order issue. Opposition leader Palaniswami criticized a recent attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar, urging protection for journalists. The walkout emphasized the ongoing tension between AIADMK and the Assembly Speaker.
Updated: 04-04-2025 18:42 IST
Tension simmered in the Assembly on Friday as AIADMK members staged a walkout when barred from raising a pressing law and order issue. Opposition leader and ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his discontent at being silenced.
During the post-Question Hour session, Palaniswami was denied the chance to bring up the subject, with Speaker M Appavu stating that Deputy Leader R B Udayakumar's notice was disapproved.
Outside the legislative chamber, Palaniswami condemned the attack on Youtuber Savukku Shankar's residence, calling for stringent action against perpetrators and advocating for journalist protection.
