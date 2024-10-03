Left Menu

GCS Earns 'A/A1' Rating, Bolsters Lending Operations

Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd, the lending division of the Groww Group, has received an 'A/A1' (stable) rating from ICRA. The strong rating is attributed to GCS's solid capital, liquidity, and asset quality. GCS began operations in April 2023, providing unsecured loans and expanded to consumer durables in December 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), the lending arm of the Groww Group, has been awarded an 'A/A1' (stable) rating by ICRA. This rating underscores GCS's robust capital position, ample liquidity, and superior asset management quality.

GCS has marked its presence by commencing operations in April 2023 with unsecured loan offerings. In a strategic expansion, it launched its consumer durables lending business in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by December 2023. Such initiatives have showcased GCS's commitment to diversifying its loan portfolio.

The company is also enhancing customer experience with the launch of a dedicated app, Groww Credit, aimed at providing seamless services. According to Groww Co-founder Harsh Jain, ICRA's rating reflects the strong support GCS enjoys as part of the Groww Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024