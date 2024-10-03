Delhi High Court Orders E-Mulakat Setup for Terror Accused

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim directive instructing Tihar Jail authorities to implement an E-Mulakat facility for Masasasong AO, who is currently in custody for alleged terrorist activities as charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The mandated setup of necessary infrastructure follows court instructions.

Justice Sanjeev Narula ordered this provision on October 1, acknowledging that the accused has no objection to having his E-Mulakat conversations recorded. The directive also specifies compliance with the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, and an order from April 22, 2024. The Delhi government must ensure the technical setup for the scheduled digital meetings.

Masasasong AO is held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) since 2020 with allegations of terror financing. His legal representation contested a previous mandate barring telecommunication and digital meetings without NIA's no-objection certificate. The court has set a hearing for November 7 to further discuss his communication privileges.

(With inputs from agencies.)