Palestinian Student's Deportation Sparks Controversy

A Palestinian student at Columbia University is at the center of a legal storm after an immigration judge ruled that he could be deported for participating in protests against Israel. Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student, was detained under President Trump's controversial policy targeting campus demonstrators.

Khalil's arrest and potential deportation have sparked debates over constitutional rights, as his legal team argues his activities are protected by the First Amendment. Despite not being charged with breaking the law during the protests, Khalil faces accusations of siding with terrorists, a claim lacking evidence according to the White House's own admission.

The case of Khalil highlights broader crackdowns on critics of Israel within academic circles, as immigration authorities extend their reach to deport students and scholars voicing pro-Palestinian sentiments. With an appeal planned, Khalil's battle continues, emphasizing the intersection of immigration policy and free speech rights in the U.S.

