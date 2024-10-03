Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji Takes Helm as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji officially took office as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Governor CH Vijayashankar in a formal ceremony at the Raj Bhavan's Durbar Hall, located in Shillong.

Mukerji steps into this significant role following his predecessor, Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan, who retired earlier. Prior to this appointment, Justice Mukerji served as a judge at the Calcutta High Court.

The Department of Justice had issued an order on September 21, appointing Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji to his new position. The order, referencing Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India, officially announced his elevation, to be effective upon him assuming charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)