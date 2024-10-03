Left Menu

Telangana's Water Security: Reassessing the Kodangal Lift Scheme

The Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust convened a round table conference in Hyderabad, urging a reevaluation of the costly Kodangal Lift Scheme. Advocates, including Marri Shashidhar Reddy, touted the benefits of Late T. Hanumanth Rao's economical four-water approach, demonstrating successful implementations in Telangana and Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:06 IST
Telangana's Water Security: Reassessing the Kodangal Lift Scheme
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust held a significant round table conference in Hyderabad, addressing concerns over Telangana's water security.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy appealed for a reassessment of the Kodangal Lift Scheme, citing its high costs and contrasting it with the efficient and economical 'four water concept' proposed by the late T. Hanumanth Rao.

Prominent figures, including BJP's K Laxman, acknowledged the benefits of this strategy, previously successful in areas of Rajasthan, advocating for its nationwide adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024