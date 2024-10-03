Telangana's Water Security: Reassessing the Kodangal Lift Scheme

The Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust held a significant round table conference in Hyderabad, addressing concerns over Telangana's water security.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy appealed for a reassessment of the Kodangal Lift Scheme, citing its high costs and contrasting it with the efficient and economical 'four water concept' proposed by the late T. Hanumanth Rao.

Prominent figures, including BJP's K Laxman, acknowledged the benefits of this strategy, previously successful in areas of Rajasthan, advocating for its nationwide adoption.

