North Korea's Bold Stance on Sovereignty and Defense

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delivered a stark warning, stating that his country will utilize all offensive capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if faced with any attempt to compromise its sovereignty. This announcement was made via the state news agency KCNA on Friday.

The declaration underscores North Korea's commitment to safeguarding its national integrity against external forces. Kim Jong Un's speech reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to any act of aggression.

This development comes amidst heightened tensions, further elevating the geopolitical discourse surrounding North Korea's defense strategies.

