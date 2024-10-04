Left Menu

North Korea's Bold Stance on Sovereignty and Defense

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted that his country is ready to deploy all offensive measures, including nuclear weapons, to defend its sovereignty. This statement came amid tensions, with the leader emphasizing a firm stance against any forceful interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delivered a stark warning, stating that his country will utilize all offensive capabilities, including nuclear weapons, if faced with any attempt to compromise its sovereignty. This announcement was made via the state news agency KCNA on Friday.

The declaration underscores North Korea's commitment to safeguarding its national integrity against external forces. Kim Jong Un's speech reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to any act of aggression.

This development comes amidst heightened tensions, further elevating the geopolitical discourse surrounding North Korea's defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

