Left Menu

Union Minister Condemns Telangana Minister's Remarks on Celebrity Divorce

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticizes Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for her remarks on the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling them appalling and an anti-woman mindset. The comments have sparked outrage, leading to legal and public condemnation from industry figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:54 IST
Union Minister Condemns Telangana Minister's Remarks on Celebrity Divorce
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sharply criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her contentious remarks concerning the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vaishnaw described the comments as 'appalling' and indicative of an 'anti-woman mindset' prevalent within the Congress party.

In a statement on social media platform X, Vaishnaw lamented the silence of prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, suggesting their tacit endorsement of Surekha's controversial assertions. Surekha had controversially accused former Minister KT Rama Rao of orchestrating the actors' divorce, alleging intrusive surveillance and coercive tactics.

The remarks have ignited a firestorm of backlash from prominent figures, including Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has filed a defamation lawsuit. Actor Mahesh Babu also expressed indignation, urging public figures to cease targeting the film industry. In light of the backlash, Surekha retracted her comments, claiming her intention was to criticize Rao, not harm Samantha Prabhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024