Union Minister Condemns Telangana Minister's Remarks on Celebrity Divorce

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sharply criticized Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her contentious remarks concerning the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vaishnaw described the comments as 'appalling' and indicative of an 'anti-woman mindset' prevalent within the Congress party.

In a statement on social media platform X, Vaishnaw lamented the silence of prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, suggesting their tacit endorsement of Surekha's controversial assertions. Surekha had controversially accused former Minister KT Rama Rao of orchestrating the actors' divorce, alleging intrusive surveillance and coercive tactics.

The remarks have ignited a firestorm of backlash from prominent figures, including Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has filed a defamation lawsuit. Actor Mahesh Babu also expressed indignation, urging public figures to cease targeting the film industry. In light of the backlash, Surekha retracted her comments, claiming her intention was to criticize Rao, not harm Samantha Prabhu.

