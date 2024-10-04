Pawan Kalyan Calls for Sanatana Dharma Protection Amid Tirupati Prasadam Controversy

Amid the escalating Tirupati Prasadam controversy, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has called for the swift enactment of a robust national legislation aimed at safeguarding Sanatana Dharma and countering actions that jeopardize its beliefs. Speaking at the 'Varahi Declaration' in Tirupati, Kalyan emphasized the urgency of implementing a strong national act to protect Sanatana Dharma across the nation without delay.

Kalyan also proposed the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Protection Board' at both national and state levels to ensure the Act's effective implementation. He suggested that annual funds be earmarked to support the board's initiatives. Furthermore, Kalyan advocated for a Sanatana Dharma Certification to maintain the purity of materials used in temple offerings and prasadam.

In a parallel development, the Tirupati Prasadam controversy took a legal turn as the Supreme Court scrutinized Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's public allegations regarding adulterated ghee in prasadam. The court questioned the appropriateness of Naidu's statements amid ongoing investigations, highlighting potential effects on public sentiment. Justices recommended the involvement of the Solicitor General to decide on the investigation's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)