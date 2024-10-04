Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the decision regarding the implementation of the caste census report will be discussed in an upcoming cabinet meeting. This statement was made at the Ginigera Air Strip in Koppal, following inquiries from media concerning MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy's statements on the report influencing policy.

Siddaramaiah plans to meet with the Minister of Backward Classes next week to deliberate on the matter. The caste census report, submitted in February under Congress rule, was crafted by the Commission for Backward Classes, chaired by Jayaprakash Hegde. A nationwide caste census remains a priority for Congress and the INDIA bloc.

Earlier in June, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress for its persistent demands for a nationwide caste census, pointing out Karnataka's reluctance to disclose the census data. Trivedi warned of potential consequences if the data were revealed, reflecting ongoing political tensions surrounding the issue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended the call for a caste census, questioning the notion that such demands equate to casteism. He emphasized the party's commitment to social empowerment and constitutional safeguards, amidst a backdrop of opposition parties advocating for accurate data on India's diverse caste groups.

