Illuminating Progress: Solar Entrepreneurs Powering Africa's Future

Solar power businesses are lighting up some of Africa's poorest regions, offering a beacon of hope in areas historically neglected by infrastructure development. African-owned companies are at the forefront, providing solutions where grid electricity is a rarity, from simple lamps to sophisticated home systems.

With electrification rates as low as 8% in places like West Africa, the challenge is immense. Nevertheless, firms such as Easy Solar and Altech are making notable strides. Easy Solar, co-founded by Nthabiseng Mosia, grew out of a desire to address energy issues she observed growing up in Ghana, while Altech founders Washikala Malango and Iongwa Mashangao's past experiences in refugee camps fueled their mission.

Success stories include Songo in Sierra Leone, where solar solutions have replaced fire-prone kerosene. The global push towards renewable energy aligns with these local efforts, yet further investment is critical to reaching millions more by 2030 as envisioned by the International Energy Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)