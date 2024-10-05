Iran's Oil Minister Unfazed by Regional Tensions

In a display of resilience amidst regional turmoil, Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, expressed his unwavering stance despite growing tensions, including reports of possible Israeli military strikes on Iran.

During an official visit to the Assaluyeh gas installations, Paknejad described his trip as part of routine governmental duties, remaining undisturbed by external threats and adversarial maneuvers challenging the revolution's progress.

Assaluyeh serves as a critical hub, where Iran collaborates with Qatar to exploit the world's largest offshore gas field, underscoring the nation's strategic economic pursuits amidst geopolitical challenges.

