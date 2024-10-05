Left Menu

Iran's Oil Minister Unfazed by Regional Tensions

Iran's oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad, remains confident despite the increasing regional conflict, including potential Israeli threats. On a routine visit to the Assaluyeh gas installations, Paknejad dismissed concerns over crises posed by adversaries of the revolution, emphasizing the normalcy of his work agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:30 IST
Iran's Oil Minister Unfazed by Regional Tensions

In a display of resilience amidst regional turmoil, Iran's Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, expressed his unwavering stance despite growing tensions, including reports of possible Israeli military strikes on Iran.

During an official visit to the Assaluyeh gas installations, Paknejad described his trip as part of routine governmental duties, remaining undisturbed by external threats and adversarial maneuvers challenging the revolution's progress.

Assaluyeh serves as a critical hub, where Iran collaborates with Qatar to exploit the world's largest offshore gas field, underscoring the nation's strategic economic pursuits amidst geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024