Punjab CM Advocates for Rice Millers' Relief, Strike Ends

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken steps to alleviate rice millers' predicaments, successfully bringing an end to their strike. The assurance came after discussions about space shortages for paddy storage drew commitments from the Centre for expanded capacity.

The government of India has pledged to free substantial storage space by 2024 and 2025, enabling smoother agricultural operations. Meanwhile, the Food Corporation of India has laid out plans for wheat and paddy movement, positioning Punjab for improved logistics in crop management.

In a bid to enhance efficiency, CM Mann altered bank guarantee protocols for millers, opting instead for land-record liens. Further measures, such as streamlining Custom Milled Rice processes, indicate a collaborative approach to resolving longstanding challenges faced by the sector.

