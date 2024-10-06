Major Success in Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed in Operation

The Chhattisgarh state witnessed a major breakthrough in its fight against Naxalism as 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his contentment and extended congratulations to the security forces for their operation.

Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo also lauded the encounter as a 'big success', emphasizing the importance of integrating violent ideologies into the mainstream for the development and welfare of the people. He noted the set target to end Naxalism in the state by December 31, 2026.

Police confirmed the retrieval of 31 bodies, which included 18 men and 13 women. Various weapons such as LMGs and AK-47s were recovered from the site. The operation marks a significant achievement in combating left-wing extremism, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai affirming the certainty of peace establishment in the region.

