Left Menu

Major Success in Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed in Operation

In a significant operation, 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. The dead included 18 men and 13 women. Leaders hailed the success, affirming the ongoing efforts to eliminate Naxalism and establish peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:02 IST
Major Success in Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed in Operation
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh state witnessed a major breakthrough in its fight against Naxalism as 31 Naxalites were killed in an encounter on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel expressed his contentment and extended congratulations to the security forces for their operation.

Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo also lauded the encounter as a 'big success', emphasizing the importance of integrating violent ideologies into the mainstream for the development and welfare of the people. He noted the set target to end Naxalism in the state by December 31, 2026.

Police confirmed the retrieval of 31 bodies, which included 18 men and 13 women. Various weapons such as LMGs and AK-47s were recovered from the site. The operation marks a significant achievement in combating left-wing extremism, with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai affirming the certainty of peace establishment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024