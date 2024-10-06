Outrage in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Minor’s Tragic Death
Protests in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas erupted after a 10-year-old girl was found dead, prompting public outrage over women's safety. Political figures, including BJP leaders, condemned the state government's handling of the investigation, urging severe punishment for the culprits and highlighting alleged police negligence in the case.
- Country:
- India
Protests erupted in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, found dead in a Kultali canal. Demonstrators demanded strict punishment for those responsible, amidst concerns about women's safety in the area.
BJP's West Bengal leaders, including President Sukanta Mazumdar, joined the protests. The state police detained a suspect, yet criticism arose over alleged police negligence in initially addressing the case.
BJP's Agnimitra Paul called out the police for not filing an FIR even after reports by the girl's family. Leaders demanded an investigation free from state influence and called for severe justice, emphasizing women's safety failures under the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Probe Over Tirupati Laddu Scandal
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Yogi Government and BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
BJP Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Mobile Internet Suspension During Exams
BJP Leader Criticizes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Hindu Rituals
BJP, RSS made 'derogatory remarks' against Rahul Gandhi, Cong will launch agitation against 'this poisonous mindset': Kharge in J-K.