Outrage in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Minor’s Tragic Death

Protests in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas erupted after a 10-year-old girl was found dead, prompting public outrage over women's safety. Political figures, including BJP leaders, condemned the state government's handling of the investigation, urging severe punishment for the culprits and highlighting alleged police negligence in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:48 IST
Outrage in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Minor’s Tragic Death
People hold protests against rape,murder of minor girl in South 24 Parganas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, found dead in a Kultali canal. Demonstrators demanded strict punishment for those responsible, amidst concerns about women's safety in the area.

BJP's West Bengal leaders, including President Sukanta Mazumdar, joined the protests. The state police detained a suspect, yet criticism arose over alleged police negligence in initially addressing the case.

BJP's Agnimitra Paul called out the police for not filing an FIR even after reports by the girl's family. Leaders demanded an investigation free from state influence and called for severe justice, emphasizing women's safety failures under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

