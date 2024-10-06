Outrage in Bengal: Protests Erupt Over Minor’s Tragic Death

Protests erupted in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl, found dead in a Kultali canal. Demonstrators demanded strict punishment for those responsible, amidst concerns about women's safety in the area.

BJP's West Bengal leaders, including President Sukanta Mazumdar, joined the protests. The state police detained a suspect, yet criticism arose over alleged police negligence in initially addressing the case.

BJP's Agnimitra Paul called out the police for not filing an FIR even after reports by the girl's family. Leaders demanded an investigation free from state influence and called for severe justice, emphasizing women's safety failures under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)