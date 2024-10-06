CM Dhami Commits to Educational Empowerment in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in an event at Govardhan Saraswati Vidya Mandir, committed Rs 60 lakh to the institution, recognizing students ranking in the top 10 of Uttarakhand Board Examinations 2024, according to an official statement.

Dhami praised Vidya Bharati for its relentless efforts since Independence in promoting quality education intertwined with Indian values. He stressed their role in nurturing students beyond academics, emphasizing patriotism, indigenous thinking, and contemporary issues through over 500 schools across Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister outlined initiatives by the state government, including the swift implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 and enhancement of educational infrastructure. Under various schemes, smart classes, scholarships, bicycles, and study tours are provided, investing over 1700 crores in youth and higher education this year.

