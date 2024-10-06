YSRCP's Roja Blasts Andhra Govt Over Punganur Tragedy

YSRCP leader Roja has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of negligence and inefficiency in the investigation of a harrowing kidnapping and murder case involving a minor girl in Punganur. The girl, who went missing on September 29, was found dead in a water tank on October 2.

In a video statement, Roja expressed the growing fears of parents, questioning the safety of children even in the district of the Chief Minister. She challenged the state's top officials, including the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, about their handling of the incident.

Highlighting the gruesome details of the crime, Roja said government inaction left the young victim unlocatable for days despite her abduction happening close to home. Criticizing the police's priorities, she alleged that they focus on filing false cases rather than ensuring public safety. She demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the Punganur tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)