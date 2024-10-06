Left Menu

YSRCP's Roja Blasts Andhra Govt Over Punganur Tragedy

YSRCP leader Roja criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for its alleged negligence in handling the abduction and murder of a minor girl in Punganur. She questioned officials' competence and demanded immediate action, citing broader concerns over women's safety and recent crimes in the state.

YSRCP party leader, Roja (Photo/self-made). Image Credit: ANI
YSRCP leader Roja has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of negligence and inefficiency in the investigation of a harrowing kidnapping and murder case involving a minor girl in Punganur. The girl, who went missing on September 29, was found dead in a water tank on October 2.

In a video statement, Roja expressed the growing fears of parents, questioning the safety of children even in the district of the Chief Minister. She challenged the state's top officials, including the Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, about their handling of the incident.

Highlighting the gruesome details of the crime, Roja said government inaction left the young victim unlocatable for days despite her abduction happening close to home. Criticizing the police's priorities, she alleged that they focus on filing false cases rather than ensuring public safety. She demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the Punganur tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

