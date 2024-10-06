Vice-President Dhankhar Predicts India's Transformation to Developed Nation by 2047
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted India's economic growth and developmental trajectory at Dr. Karan Singh's felicitation ceremony, asserting the nation's potential to become a developed nation by 2047. He emphasized the threat of anti-national narratives and the imperative role of executive governance in preserving democratic principles.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed optimism over India's economic progress, predicting the nation will achieve developed status by 2047. Speaking at a ceremony honoring Dr. Karan Singh's 75-year public service milestone, he praised Dr. Singh's contributions and the country's remarkable growth.
Dhankhar raised concerns about external and internal forces threatening India's integrity, emphasizing the need for a unified national effort to counter anti-national narratives. He stressed the importance of aligning executive governance with constitutional norms and preserving democratic values.
He further urged influencers, including intellectuals and academicians, to inspire constructive national dialogue, fostering democracy and respecting constitutional principles. By actively supporting this movement, they can play a crucial role in nurturing India's democratic spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Prepares for Crucial 2025-26 Budget Amid Economic Growth
Modi Urges US CEOs to Leverage India's Economic Growth
Transforming Rural Togo: How Strategic Public Investments Could Unlock Economic Growth
Zambia Must Boost Revenue and Improve Fiscal Governance to Spur Economic Growth: World Bank Report
Breaking Free from the Middle-Income Trap: A Path to Economic Growth