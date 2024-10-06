Vice-President Dhankhar Predicts India's Transformation to Developed Nation by 2047

On Sunday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed optimism over India's economic progress, predicting the nation will achieve developed status by 2047. Speaking at a ceremony honoring Dr. Karan Singh's 75-year public service milestone, he praised Dr. Singh's contributions and the country's remarkable growth.

Dhankhar raised concerns about external and internal forces threatening India's integrity, emphasizing the need for a unified national effort to counter anti-national narratives. He stressed the importance of aligning executive governance with constitutional norms and preserving democratic values.

He further urged influencers, including intellectuals and academicians, to inspire constructive national dialogue, fostering democracy and respecting constitutional principles. By actively supporting this movement, they can play a crucial role in nurturing India's democratic spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)