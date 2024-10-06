J&K Congress Seeks Coalition to Keep BJP at Bay Amid Exit Poll Predictions
Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra invites 'like-minded parties' for dialogue to form a coalition against the BJP, following exit polls predicting a hung assembly. The PDP hints at supporting the NC-Congress alliance to preserve Kashmir's identity and steer the region away from BJP influence.
In the wake of exit polls forecasting a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed readiness to enter dialogue with 'like-minded parties' to form a government without the BJP. This stance underlines the Congress's intent to keep the BJP out of power corridors.
Karra, also a candidate in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency, emphasized inclusivity, stating, 'Everyone is welcome if they are on the same page and are like-minded.' His remarks came amid queries about potential coalition talks with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) to forge a government.
On the other hand, PDP candidate from the Lal Chowk Assembly Zuhaib Yousuf Mir disclosed their willingness to join the Congress-NC alliance to maintain the secular identity of Kashmir, distancing the state from the BJP. Exit data indicates the NC-Congress alliance leads with an estimated 35-45 seats, while BJP lags with 24-34, below the required 46-seat majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
