J&K Congress Seeks Coalition to Keep BJP at Bay Amid Exit Poll Predictions

In the wake of exit polls forecasting a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra expressed readiness to enter dialogue with 'like-minded parties' to form a government without the BJP. This stance underlines the Congress's intent to keep the BJP out of power corridors.

Karra, also a candidate in the Central Shalteng Assembly constituency, emphasized inclusivity, stating, 'Everyone is welcome if they are on the same page and are like-minded.' His remarks came amid queries about potential coalition talks with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) to forge a government.

On the other hand, PDP candidate from the Lal Chowk Assembly Zuhaib Yousuf Mir disclosed their willingness to join the Congress-NC alliance to maintain the secular identity of Kashmir, distancing the state from the BJP. Exit data indicates the NC-Congress alliance leads with an estimated 35-45 seats, while BJP lags with 24-34, below the required 46-seat majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)