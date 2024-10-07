Delhi's Pothole-Free Promise: AAP's Road Revival Plan
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a comprehensive road repair and maintenance initiative aiming for a pothole-free capital. Inspections and tenders for 74 roads are underway, with 15 more in progress. AAP leaders emphasize quick action post-bail of former CM Kejriwal to expedite repairs and address road damage.
In an assertive move to address road infrastructure challenges, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi spotlighted an extensive road repair plan at a press conference on Monday. This strategic initiative aims to eliminate potholes in the national capital with inspections poised to accelerate repairs.
Atishi highlighted swift actions following former CM Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail. She stated, "Kejriwal ji reviewed the condition of PWD roads and provided directives for promptly addressing repair and maintenance." As part of the operation, tenders for 74 out of 89 inspected roads have already been floated, ensuring efficient progress, with pending tenders for 15 roads underway.
Former Chief Minister Kejriwal criticized the BJP for halting routine maintenance, emphasizing the proactive inspections and leadership from AAP. Earlier, alongside former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Atishi inspected roads in the Okhla region. AAP's strategic assignment of ministers to different road sections reiterates its commitment to restoring the city's road integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
