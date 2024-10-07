Left Menu

Delhi's Pothole-Free Promise: AAP's Road Revival Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a comprehensive road repair and maintenance initiative aiming for a pothole-free capital. Inspections and tenders for 74 roads are underway, with 15 more in progress. AAP leaders emphasize quick action post-bail of former CM Kejriwal to expedite repairs and address road damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:47 IST
Delhi's Pothole-Free Promise: AAP's Road Revival Plan
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move to address road infrastructure challenges, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi spotlighted an extensive road repair plan at a press conference on Monday. This strategic initiative aims to eliminate potholes in the national capital with inspections poised to accelerate repairs.

Atishi highlighted swift actions following former CM Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail. She stated, "Kejriwal ji reviewed the condition of PWD roads and provided directives for promptly addressing repair and maintenance." As part of the operation, tenders for 74 out of 89 inspected roads have already been floated, ensuring efficient progress, with pending tenders for 15 roads underway.

Former Chief Minister Kejriwal criticized the BJP for halting routine maintenance, emphasizing the proactive inspections and leadership from AAP. Earlier, alongside former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Atishi inspected roads in the Okhla region. AAP's strategic assignment of ministers to different road sections reiterates its commitment to restoring the city's road integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024