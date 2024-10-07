Left Menu

Kuki Students' Organisation Seeks Restoration of Churachandpur SSC Exam Venue

The Kuki Students' Organisation has approached the Delhi High Court to request the reinstatement of Churachandpur, Manipur, as a venue for SSC exams. This plea argues the removal was arbitrary, affecting tribal students' prospects. The case will be revisited on October 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kuki Students' Organisation has filed a legal plea in the Delhi High Court urging for the reinstatement of Churachandpur, Manipur, as an examination venue for SSC exams. The plea is aimed both at current and future academic years and seeks directives from the court to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Manipur government to ensure arrangements for tribal students residing in the hill districts.

On Monday, the respondents' counsels requested additional time for instructions on the matter, leading the bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, to adjourn the hearing to October 16. Advocate Rudrajit Ghosh, representing the petitioner, argued that the omission of Churachandpur as a test venue lacks justification and contradicts official government reports.

The organisation claims this move to be arbitrary, undermining fair standards expected from state institutions, and endangering the educational futures of Kuki-Zo tribal students. The decision particularly affects those from economically challenged backgrounds, with the removal of a nearby exam centre posing significant logistical and financial hurdles, forcing many to miss exams altogether.

(With inputs from agencies.)

